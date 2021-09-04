Mumbai, September 4: In a shocking incident, an infant was allegedly abducted and sold by a woman in Mumbai. Reports inform that a pavement dweller, Mumtaz Khan, complaint the police that her 10-month-old son was abducted while they were asleep. Police launched an investigation into the matter and arrested the an accused duo with the help of description given by Khan. The accused reportedly confessed the crime and told police that they had sold the child for Rs 1.50 lakh. Mumbai Shocker: Angry Man Stabs 12-Year-Old Daughter in Chembur After Fight With Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

According to report, Khan told the police that a woman, identified as Farhana Shaikh, along with her daughter visited the place the infant's mother lived to distribute alms. The police got the description of Shaikh from Khan and started to locate her. The accused when arrested revealed that she had sold the baby to one Paramdam Gundeti for Rs 1.50 lakh. Police then traced down and nabbed Gundeti who told the police that he had further sold the infant to two people in Telangana, as reported by the Hindustan Times. Mumbai Shocker: Disabled Elderly Man Crawls Up to Sleeping Wife, Stabs Her With Knife at Home in Chandivali.

The child was rescued by the police on Friday. They suspect a larger child trafficking racket.“We suspect that this is a larger child trafficking racket. We are investigating to find out whether Shaikh has stolen any more babies...in the past,” Senior Police Inspector of Bandra police station, Manohar Dhanavade told the Hindustan Times. All the four accused have been arrested by the police.

