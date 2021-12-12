Mumbai, December 12: A 25-year-old girl has been arrested by the Versova police for allegedly disrobing and torturing her minor domestic help for not finishing work on time. The accused is a resident of Versova, who was residing alone in a flat. Bengaluru: Search Underway to Nab Maid Who Fled With Gold, Cash From Top Cop’s Residence

According to a report in The Indian Express, the girl told the police that she was assaulted by the accused - who claims to be a struggling actor- on several occasions after she claimed that the girl didn't work properly.

The minor girl did not complain about the assaults until recently when the accused assaulted her and forced her to unclothe herself before taking videos, pictures of her.

The victim was assaulted with a sandal and sustained injuries on her head following which she went to a hospital for treatment.

After her sister noticed the injuries and inquired about them she narrated her ordeal. The sister along with the victim then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police then registered an FIR under Sections 326 (assault), 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

According to the report, police claimed that although the woman was aware of the girl being a minor, she still appointed her as a domestic help.

A police official said that they have arrested the accused who claims to be a struggling actor. She is in the police custody till Monday.

