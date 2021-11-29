Pune, November 29: A 31-year-old man was remanded to Pune Police’s custody by court for deceiving a girl whom he met through a matrimonial portal. The victim alleged that the accused had sex with her against her will and later blocked her phone number. Karnataka Horror: Police Arrest Four for Sexually Assaulting, Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl in Mangalore

The accused has been identified as Prashant Bhaurao Patil, who is a resident of Kumpatgiri in Karnataka’s Belgaum. He has duped multiple women after connecting with them on matrimonial platforms. A police officer, posted at the Sinhagad police station, stated that he has been absconding from the armed forces since 2018, adding that as many as five cases were lodged against him at Pune, Latur and Ahmednagar from 2018 till November 20 this year.

According to a report published by Hindustan Times, the girl alleged that she met Patil on a matrimonial platform. He told her that he was an Army officer. He pretended to tie the nuptial knot with her and had sex with her before blocking her phone number on the pretext of attending to frontline duty. Karnataka Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Girl In Koppal District, Arrested

The report further stated that the girl and Patil met at Dagdusheth Ganapati temple on November 18. He was in an armed forces uniform. The two consummated their marriage in a lodge on Sinhagad Road. Later, he made her promise that she would not tell anybody about them, and forcible had sex with her inside his car, she alleged. After the girl left the lodge, Patil allegedly blocked her phone number and went incommunicado.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2021 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).