Mumbai: Uber Driver Takes Passenger to Police Station After Overhearing Conversation About Anti-CAA Protest

Uber Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 7: A phone discussion about the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest made a cab driver take his passenger not to the destination the taxi was hired for but to the police station.

This happened here on Wednesday night when an Uber cab driver took his passenger, 23-year-old activist Bappaditya Sarkar to a police station in the city. Sarkar, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur, was visiting a friend in Kurla area. Anti-CAA Protest at Deoband: Darul Uloom Appeals to Women Protesters to Call off Demonstration.

Police questioned him for almost two hours. The cab driver told the passenger that he would be taking a detour for withdrawing money from an ATM. Instead, he took Sarkar to Santacruz Police Station.

According to police, the driver told them that the passenger was anti-national and was talking about dividing the country and could turn out to be a danger for society. Shaheen Bagh-Like Protest at Lucknow's Clock Tower; Man Held For Threatening to Shoot Anti-CAA Protesters.

The police recorded the statements of the two but did not find anything suspicious and therefore let them go. After a thread on the incident went viral on social media platform Twitter, the Mumbai Police and Uber India took cognizance of the matter.