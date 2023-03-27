Mumbai, March 27: A vada pav seller in Vasai, Renu Ramesh Gupta, died on Wednesday (March 22) after a part of an illegally constructed building fell upon her two days prior. She was immediately rushed to Bombay hospital. The constructor convinced that family to bear her medical expenses if they did not approach the police.

The hospital charged Rs 50000 when she was alive, and the constructor paid the bill; however, when she died, and the family tried to approach the police, the leftover Rs 22000 was not paid. The deceased family took some time to collect the money and approach the hospital, but it also added mortuary charges, and now it was Rs 31000. Nevertheless, the police took her body for postmortem to JJ Hospital.

Later, the police asked the family to come and collect the body, and then they refused to claim it. The reasons that the family has cited in Midday's report are that the FIR has not been registered on behalf of the deceased's husband. Instead, a random autorickshaw driver's statement has been recorded by them. Also, the police shifted her body without informing the family, which bothered them. Maharashtra Road Accident: Boy Dead as Speeding Car Rams Into Juice Centre in Sangli, Horrifying CCTV Video Surfaces

On the other hand, the police refute these claims made by the family. In fact, they are saying they approached the family for the statement, but no one turned up, which is why they had recorded the statement of the autorickshaw driver. So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The FIR has been registered against contractor Gurubari Yadav alias Chaudhary under sections 304-A, 337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).