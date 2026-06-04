Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with High of 33°C and Afternoon Rain Chance

Mumbai residents can anticipate a predominantly clear start to their day this Thursday, June 04, 2026, with temperatures hovering around a comfortable 29°C. However, the city's characteristic humidity, measured at 77% today, will make it feel warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature of 35°C. A gentle breeze of 8 km/h will offer minimal respite from the muggy conditions as the day begins.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 77% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Mainly clear 14% 8 km/h 02:00 29°C Mainly clear 8% 8 km/h 04:00 28°C Mainly clear 2% 9 km/h 06:00 28°C Light drizzle 0% 9 km/h 08:00 30°C Light drizzle 0% 13 km/h 10:00 31°C Light drizzle 1% 14 km/h 12:00 32°C Light drizzle 28% 15 km/h 14:00 33°C Mainly clear 67% 15 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will see the Mumbai weather remain mainly clear, with only a slight 14% chance of rain around midnight, decreasing to negligible amounts by dawn. By 6:00 AM, there might be a hint of light drizzle, but significant rainfall is not expected. As the day progresses into the late morning, the temperature will climb steadily, reaching 31°C by 10:00 AM, with wind speeds picking up slightly to 14 km/h. The humidity will continue to play a role, contributing to the overall warmth experienced by Mumbaikars. Mumbai High Tide Alert 2026: BMC Issues Safety Advisory As City To Witness 6 Consecutive High-Tide Days Starting June 14.

The afternoon is set to bring a noticeable shift in the Mumbai weather. While the temperature will reach its peak for the day, touching 33°C around 2:00 PM, the chance of rain will escalate significantly. By 12:00 PM, a 28% chance of showers will be present, which dramatically increases to a 67% probability by 2:00 PM. This suggests that while the early afternoon might still be mainly clear, localized showers could develop and bring temporary relief, though they may also cause traffic disruptions. Mumbai Water Crisis: Reservoirs Drop to 15% As Weak Monsoon Forecast by IMD Puts BMC on High Alert.

For those venturing out in Mumbai today, it is advisable to dress in light, breathable fabrics to cope with the high humidity and warm temperatures. Carrying an umbrella or a raincoat is a prudent measure, especially if your plans extend into the afternoon, given the increased likelihood of Mumbai rain. Staying hydrated is crucial to combat the heat and humidity. Commuters should remain alert to potential waterlogging in low-lying areas if the afternoon showers are intense. The overall Mumbai weather forecast for June 4, 2026, indicates a typical pre-monsoon day with rising temperatures and a growing possibility of precipitation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).