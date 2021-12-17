Mysuru, December 17: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman allegedly murdered her two-year-old son before ending her life in Karnataka's Mysuru district on Thursday due to a family dispute. The woman died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house. The incident took place in Gattavadi village in Nanjangud taluk of the district. The two-year-old infant was found inside a bucket filled with water. Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Her Two Sons Before Attemping Suicide in Palakkad District On Children's Day 2021.

The deceased have been identified as Annapurna and her two-year-old son Mokshith. According to a report published in The Times of India, Annapurna took the extreme step after an argument with her husband, Mahadevaprasad. At the time of the incident, Annapurna was alone at her home as her husband was away for work.

"Annapurna locked herself in the room after Mahadevaprasad left home for work, and her father-in-law left to work in the farm in the morning on Thursday. The tragic incident happened when Annapurna's mother-in-law was at her neighbour's house," reported the media house quoting a police official, as saying. Rajasthan: Woman Poisons Her Two Children, Dies by Suicide After Domestic Dispute In Barmer District.

As the woman did not open the door after knocking for long, the family members broke open the door. They found that Annapurna was hanging from the ceiling, and the child was also dead. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).