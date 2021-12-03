Barmer, December 3: In a shocking incident, a married woman allegedly ended her life by consuming poison in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday due to a domestic dispute. She also gave poison to her two kids Both her children died during treatment. Meanwhile, the woman died on the way to the hospital. The woman has been identified as Champa Devi. Hyderabad: Harassed by Husband, Woman Gives Poison to Kids, Kills Self.

The woman and her two kids – five year-old Kailash and two-year-old Pushpa were rushed to a hospital by family members. According to a report published in The Times of India, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem. The incident took place at Batadu Mehrajaniyon ki Beri village in Gida police station.

SP Deepak Bhargava told the media house that the woman took the extreme step due to the domestic dispute. As per the report, Kailash died during the treatment while Pushpa was referred to Jodhpur as she was critical. Later, she also succumbed during the treatment. Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Her Two Sons Before Attemping Suicide in Palakkad District On Children's Day 2021.

The police have started a detailed investigation into the case. Devi got married to Lacharam Jat six years ago. Jat works at a hotel in Pachpadra. At the time of the incident, the woman’s husband was at Pachpadra, while other family members were working in the fields.

