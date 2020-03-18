Nagpur Liquor Shops, Restaurants, Paan Shops Shut as Four COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in District

Coronavirus Outbreak . (Photo Credits: AFP)

Nagpur, March 18: The Nagpur administration on Wednesday issued an order to close Liquor shops, restaurants and paan shops as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The order was issued after four confirmed cases of coronavirus was reported in the district. Ravindra Thakre, District Collector, Nagpur said, “Liquor shops, restaurants and paan shops will remain closed from today till 31st March, in order to control the spread of COVID-19.” Maharashtra Government May Shut Down All Govt Offices For a Week Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Likely to Work With Half of its Capacity.

Thakre added that the order was issued to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. The order will come into effect from 5 pm on Wednesday. "All beer shops, wine shops, permit rooms, bars and restaurants, clubs, country liquor shops, all restaurants and pan kiosks will remain closed from March 18 to March 31" under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the collector's order said. CBSE Board Exams 2020 Update: Board Issues Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Directs Centre Superintendents to Ensure One Metre Distance Between Candidates.

Maharashtra have registered the highest number of 42 of COVID-19 cases so far. One death was also reported in the state. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state also ordered to close all places of public gatherings, including schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools and Gyms till March 31. The religious placed were also asked to avoid gathering of more than 50 people.

Meanwhile, in India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 147 on Wednesday. Three people also lost their lives in the country – one each in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi. After Maharashtra, Kerala is the second most worst-hit state with 26 positive cases of COVID-19. Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of coronavirus as a “pandemic”. Till now, more than 7,000 people have lost their lives worldwide.