CBSE Board Exams 2020 Update: Board Issues Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Directs Centre Superintendents to Ensure One Metre Distance Between Candidates, Provide Masks

New Delhi, March 18: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued guidelines for the rest of the board examinations. The CBSE directed each centre superintendent to ensure that candidates are seated at a distance of one meter from each other. The board also asked the centres to provide masks to candidates who cough and sneeze. Maharashtra Government May Shut Down All Govt Offices For a Week Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Likely to Work With Half of its Capacity.

On Tuesday, the University of Mumbai informed the students, research supervisors, external referees and other concerned stakeholders that open defence vivas which were scheduled for March 31 have been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, most of the states have also shut down till March 31. Mumbai Local Trains, Metro Rail, Monorail to be Shut? Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Decide on Suspending Public Transport Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

CBSE issues guidelines for the rest of the board examinations, says each center superintendent should ensure that candidates are seated at a distance of one meter from each other and masks are provided to candidates who cough/sneeze. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/pj2jiqwYaf — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 147 so far, while three people have also lost their lives. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 42 positive cases. One people also died in the state due to nCoV. In Kerala, 26 positive cases have been reported till now. Earlier in the day, two people also tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 13.