New Delhi, September 22: Satellite images released by American space agency NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) shows that farmers from Punjab and Haryana have begun burning crop residue. Data from NASA’s fire information for the resource management system (FIRMS) detected fire in the areas. The fire from crop residue was detected from these areas from September 15. Urgently Implement Measures to Reduce Stubble Burning: Pollution Control Body to Punjab, Haryana.

Notably, the burning of stubble by farmers in Punjab and Haryana causes pollution in the areas, including Delhi during this time of the year. “Crop fires in the state of Punjab and Haryana have started appearing in India. This year, we will be supporting satellite air quality data analysis and forecasting through a community forum for better understanding the impact of such fires on local weather and environment,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Pawan Gupta, a research scientist as saying. Punjab: Stubble Burning Count Crosses 48,000 Mark in 2019, Despite Rs 100 Per Quintal Incentive to Farmers to Stop Burning Crop Residue.

The most number of fires were spotted in Amritsar district of Punjab September 13 and September 16. Apart from Amritsar, other districts in Punjab where stubble burning fires are being seen are Tarn Taran, Firozpur, and parts of Kapurthala, Mansa and Jalandhar, reported the media house. While in Haryana fires were spotted only in Fatehabad and Ambala. The Haryana Agriculture Department has identified red, yellow/orange and green zones in all districts on the basis of incidences of crop residue burning last year.

