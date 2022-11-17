Nashik, November 17: A shocking incident has come to light from Nashik’s Juna Gangapur naka area where a 10-month-old baby succumbed to injuries which she sustained after hot water fell on her. This incident took place in Shree Sai Apartment located in Rathi Amrai area of Juna Gangapur Naka area. The name of the deceased child is Avera Shubham Ingle. Sarkarwada police have registered a case of accidental death in this case.

According to the police, the Ingle family lives in Shree Sai Apartment in ​​Juna Gangapur Naka area. On Saturday night, the infant suffered burns after hot water spilled on her. As a result, Avera was admitted to the district hospital with severe burns. She was treated for three days. West Bengal: Child Dies After Being Hit by TMC Leader Abu Taher Khan’s Car in Murshidabad, BJP Demands Probe

However, the treatment couldn’t save her and unfortunately, she died on Tuesday night. The Sarkarwada police are conducting further investigation in this matter. Meanwhile, a month and a half ago, Adi Chavan, a child, fell unconscious after falling into a pond while playing. He also died during treatment. Karnataka Shocker: Five-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Dog Dies After Doctors Fail To Administer Rabies Vaccination On Time in Chikkaballapur

Accidental deaths of children have increased in recent days. Therefore, the police has appealed to the parents to pay close attention to their children.

In a similar shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a boy succumbed to his injuries which he sustained after hot water fell on him in Bengaluru. As per reports. the five-year-old boy breathed his last on Wednesday. On October 11, the small boy suffered burns after hot water spilled on him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).