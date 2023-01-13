In an unfortunate accident in Nashik, at least 10 people including seven women lost their life after a luxury bus they were travelling into collided with a truck near Pathare village under the Wavi police station on Friday morning. Videos of the bus have surfaced on social media. Police said that 17 others have suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and a private hospital in Sinnar. The luxury bus was carrying around 45 people to Shirdi from Ambernath. Jharkhand Road Accident: Pickup Van Carrying 20 Passengers Overturns in Seraikela-Kharswan District; Three Killed and Several Injured

Watch Videos:

Road accident on Nashik Sinnar Road Private Travels luxury bus collided with Truck 10 dead on the spot 40 injured Passengers were going to Shirdi#Breaking_News #accident #Maharashtra #nashik #shirdi pic.twitter.com/cLPYvluDwu — Naresh Parmar (@nareshsinh_007) January 13, 2023

10 Pilgrims killed as Luxury Bus rams into bus on #Nashik Sinnar Highway. Passenger were going to #Shirdi. 40 others injured. pic.twitter.com/7OuTbcQ4ii — Manoj Khandekar (@manojkhandekar) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)