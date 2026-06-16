Nashik Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Expect Warm Conditions with a High of 34°C and Afternoon Rain

Nashik residents can anticipate a warm and partly cloudy Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as the city experiences daytime temperatures hovering around 34°C. The "feels like" temperature may reach up to 36°C due to humidity levels around 36%, with a gentle breeze blowing at approximately 16 km/h. While the day begins mainly clear, residents should be prepared for a shift in conditions as the afternoon progresses.

Current Weather in Nashik, India — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 34°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 36% Wind Speed 16 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Nashik — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 14:00 34°C Light drizzle 47% 16 km/h 16:00 31°C Light drizzle 56% 20 km/h 18:00 29°C Partly cloudy 38% 18 km/h 20:00 27°C Mainly clear 2% 16 km/h 22:00 26°C Partly cloudy 0% 13 km/h 00:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 02:00 24°C Overcast 0% 13 km/h 04:00 23°C Overcast 0% 11 km/h

Nashik, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The weather forecast indicates a possibility of light drizzle and increased rain chances starting around 2 PM, with the probability peaking at 56% by 4 PM as temperatures slightly dip to 31°C and wind speeds increase to 20 km/h. By early evening, around 6 PM, the rain chances are expected to decrease to 38%, with skies becoming partly cloudy and the temperature dropping to 29°C. As night falls, the weather is set to clear up significantly. By 8 PM, the rain probability will be a mere 2%, with the sky returning to mainly clear conditions at 27°C. The evening will see further clearing, with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s and rain chances ceasing entirely overnight.

Throughout the day, the humidity will play a noticeable role, making the daytime heat feel more intense. Local reports suggest the monsoon is active in Maharashtra, with forecasts indicating potential for rain across various cities, including Nashik. While the overall outlook for Nashik today is not severe, the intermittent showers during the afternoon and early evening could impact outdoor activities and commutes. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and wear light, breathable clothing to stay comfortable. It's also prudent to stay hydrated, especially during the warmer parts of the day.

As the day progresses towards the evening and overnight hours, Nashik's weather is set to become more pleasant. By midnight, clear skies are expected with temperatures around 25°C, dropping further to 24°C by 2 AM as skies become overcast. However, no rain is anticipated during this period. The early morning hours will remain overcast but dry, with temperatures around 23°C, before the day begins to warm up again. This forecast provides a clear picture for Nashik weather today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026, with a dynamic shift from warm and clear to scattered afternoon rain and cooler, clear nights.

This weather update for Nashik provides crucial information for daily planning. While the main forecast points to a generally warm day with a high of 34°C, the significant chance of light drizzle and rain during the afternoon hours, peaking around 4 PM, is a key takeaway. The cooling trend into the evening, with temperatures dropping to a comfortable 27°C by 8 PM and further into the mid-20s overnight, will offer relief. Residents should remain aware of the potential for brief showers, especially between 2 PM and 6 PM, which could affect visibility and outdoor plans. The overall condition is a mix of warmth, humidity, and intermittent rainfall, typical of the season.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).