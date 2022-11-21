Pune, Nov 20 In a freak accident, a speeding container truck rammed into 48 vehicles on a Pune road on Sunday, leaving at least three people injured, police said.

The incident occurred at the busy Navale Bridge around 8.30 pm., leading to traffic chaos across the city.

Watch Video:

A container, with a suspected brake failure, rammed into the vehicles on the road, stopping all traffic on both sides. Pune Road Accident: Speeding Container, With Suspected Break-Fail, Rams Into Four Dozen Vehicles; 3 Injured

As per preliminary information, at least 3 persons sustained injuries in the accident. Navale Bridge Accident: 48 Vehicles Damaged in Major Mishap on Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Rescue Team on Spot (See Pics and Video)

Fire Brigade, Pune Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the accident to clear the bridge of the vehicles, many damaged badly.

The fire brigade also sprayed water to clear the bridge of oil and petrol leaking from the vehicles hit by the container truck.

