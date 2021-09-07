Navi Mumbai, September 7: Police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old shopkeeper for allegedly killing an 80-year-old man in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area. The deceased was identified as Shamakant Tukaram Naik. His body was found in Ulwe's Sector 12 on September 4. According to the police, Naik was killed by Mohan Chaudhary as the elderly man had demanded sex from his wife. Mumbai Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kills Mother With Karate Belt in Navi Mumbai, Tries to Pass it Off as Suicide.

Naik was a rich man who had several properties worth crores in Ulwe, while Chaudhary would run a grocery shop. According to the police, Naik had been asking for sex from Chaudhary's wife. "Naik used to visit Chaudhary’s grocery shop. Naik had offered Chaudhary Rs5,000 to sleep with his wife. On August 29, Naik offered him Rs10,000 and told Chaudhary to send his wife Heena to Naik’s godown," Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. Man Held in Navi Mumbai for Sexually Assaulting 2 Minor Daughters.

Chaudhary was angered by Naik's demand and had pushed him. Naik fell on the ground after his head hit against the corner of a table. He was bleeding when Chaudhary allegedly shut his grocery store and strangled him to death. The police said the accused had kept Naik's body in toilet till August 31. He later dumped the body in the pond.

Naik's son Shekhar had lodged a missing person complaint on August 29. Notably, Chaudhary had accompanied Shekhar to the police station. Initially, the cops suspected that Naik was murdered over property dispute. They checked CCTV footages. One of the footages showed Chaudhary carrying something wrapped in bedsheet on the back of his bike on August 31. Following the questioning, it emerged that he was the killer, the police said.

