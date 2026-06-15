NCERT Restores Original ‘Dancing Girl’ Image After Row Over Altered Indus Valley Civilisation Artwork in Class 9 Textbook

NCERT to replace the covered-up ‘Dancing Girl’ with the original version in the Class 9th art textbook (Photo/NCERT textbook)

Following intense public and academic criticism over an altered depiction of the iconic 'Dancing Girl' figurine, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to restore the original version of the image in its Class 9 arts education textbook. The council confirmed that the correction will take effect immediately for online editions, while upcoming print cycles will feature the revised artwork.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani stated that the body initiated an immediate review of the publication after the discrepancies were brought to light. Following consultations with historical and educational experts, the council's designated department ordered the swift replacement of the shaded image. NCERT Withdraws Class 8 Textbook After Judiciary Chapter Row, Issues Unconditional Apology.

The decision follows growing backlash from the academic community regarding the newly introduced textbook. Historians and teachers noted that the illustration of the renowned Indus Valley Civilisation artefact appeared heavily altered, featuring a significantly darker shade with parts of the figurine's torso covered up. Several academics criticized the modification, characterizing it as an unnecessary act of visual censorship.

The controversial image was published in NCERT’s first-ever comprehensive arts education series, which spans Classes 1 through 10. Developed under the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), the series was designed to weave cultural and artistic history seamlessly into the standard school curriculum. Supreme Court Seeks Centre, CBSE and NCERT Response on Plea Challenging 3-Language Mandate for Class 9 Students.

Dating back approximately 4,500 years, the original 10.5-centimeter bronze statuette was excavated at the ancient site of Mohenjo-Daro. Celebrated globally for its advanced, lifelike craftsmanship, the historic figurine is traditionally depicted without clothing, adorned only with a necklace and a stack of bangles lining its left arm.

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