Jorhat, April 9: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old employee of Karimganj Civil Hospital in Assam has been arrested for alleged necrophilia. The accused, Anuj Rabidad, who works as a sweeper at the hospital, was taken into custody on Sunday.

According to the Times of India, the case came to light when a minor girl was found dead, hanging from a tree near her residence in Karimganj district on Friday evening. The police, suspecting it to be a case of suicide, recovered her body and sent it to the hospital for an autopsy. Assam DSP Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment of Minor Domestic Help.

Man Arrested for Having Sex With Girl's Dead Body

However, on Saturday morning, a doctor conducting the autopsy discovered injury marks on the deceased girl's private parts, indicative of sexual assault. The hospital authorities were immediately alerted, and the police were informed. Following a comprehensive investigation, the police arrested Rabidad, who confessed to his crime.

The family of the deceased girl has demanded stringent action against the accused. This horrifying incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for better hospital security measures. Assam Shocker: Principal Sexually Assaults Minor Student in Karimganj District, Arrested.

In September last year, three people, including a railway employee, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangling a teenage girl to death and then engaging in sexual acts with the body in Assam's Karimganj district. The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on September 9, the same day she was murdered.

A post-mortem examination confirmed necrophilia, and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said. During the course of the investigation, police found a phone number in the girl's personal diary, through which the three accused were traced and nabbed from their homes in Karimganj town, the SP said.

