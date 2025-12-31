New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, December 30: Maharashtra Home Department on Tuesday issued a Government Resolution (GR) allowing restaurants, hotels, and orchestra bars across the state to remain open until 5:00 AM for the New Year. The government resolution, dated December 30, 2025, aims to streamline the annual permission process and accommodate the high demand during the year-end holiday season.

According to the resolution, the relaxation of operating hours applies to December 31 (New Year’s Eve). On these days, establishments are permitted to continue operations until 5:00 AM the following morning. Bengaluru New Year 2026 Party Rules: Parties to End by 1 AM, Rave Parties and Alcohol to Minors Banned - Check Full Celebration Guidelines.

The government noted that the resolution was issued to avoid administrative delays caused by late applications from various organisations each year. While the hours have been extended, the state has imposed strict conditions to ensure public safety and order.

According to the government resolution, the establishment owners must deploy adequate private security guards both inside and outside their premises to prevent any law and order issues. New Year 2026: Delhi Police Conducts Mock Drills, Tightens Security at Connaught Place Area Ahead of New Year Celebrations (Watch Videos).

The primary responsibility for any untoward incidents or crimes occurring within or around the premises rests solely with the owner/licensee holder. Despite the time extension, all establishments must strictly adhere to noise pollution laws and Supreme/High Court guidelines regarding the use of loudspeakers and sound systems.

This permission is strictly applicable to indoor/enclosed establishments only. Open-air venues or businesses operating in open spaces are not granted this extension. The police administration has been directed to take necessary precautions to maintain public peace and security during these extended hours.

