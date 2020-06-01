Newspaper Delivery to Resume From June 7 in Maharashtra, Door to Door Delivery Vendors to Be Provided With Sanitisers & Masks, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, June 1: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that door to door delivery of newspapers will resume from June 7. According to a Times of India report, the services will start from Sunday and the CM announced the delivery boys will follow precautionary measures including wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. Ever since the lockdown started, newspaper delivery has been halted in several parts of the state.

The decision to ban door to door delivery of newspapers were taken in an attempt to curb the spread of the infection. The government order stated that while newspapers can be sold at stalls, door-to-door distribution by vendors cannot be permitted looking at the rapid spread of coronavirus.

However, Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India with a total of 67,655 coronavirus cases so far on Monday. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai region shot above the 51,000-mark on Sunday. Lockdown 5.0: Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines, Markets to Open From June 5, Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants to Remain Closed.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra Government extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30 in the state. The state government also unveiled a slew of relaxations as part of the Centre's "unlock 1" strategy. While, the state government has announced a slew of relaxations, but the guidelines also categorically mention the list of things that are not permitted. All places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlours will continue to remain closed. School, colleges, air travel for international passengers, cinema halls and metro trains would also remain closed during the lockdown period.