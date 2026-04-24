TCS Nashik Case: ‘Wi-Fi Passwords Were Vulgar’, Survivor Makes Fresh Shocking Claims

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Fresh revelations in the Nashik BPO case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have added a disturbing new dimension, with a survivor alleging that office Wi-Fi and network passwords were set using vulgar and obscene language. The claim, made before the Women’s Commission, has intensified scrutiny of workplace culture at the company’s Nashik unit.

The survivor stated that inappropriate conduct was not limited to individuals but reflected a broader toxic environment within the office. According to her testimony, she faced repeated mental harassment, offensive conversations, and objectionable behaviour from a senior employee, Raza Rafiq Memon, since her training days. She alleged that he would frequently call her into his cabin and engage in obscene discussions, while also making remarks that hurt her religious sentiments. Nashik TCS Case: ‘Kept Staring at My Chest’, Says Survivor As She Details Alleged Harassment.

The woman further claimed that despite raising complaints with her manager, no action was taken, pointing to alleged negligence by internal authorities. Investigators are now examining whether there was a systemic failure in addressing complaints within the organisation.

The case initially came to light after another employee accused a colleague of establishing a relationship under false promises of marriage. As the probe expanded, multiple victims came forward with similar allegations of harassment, digital stalking, and intimidation. Some also alleged attempts to pressure them over their religious beliefs. TCS Nashik Case: TCS Employee Denied Bail in S*xual Harassment and Religious Coercion Case Lodged by Male Co-Worker.

Police have arrested several employees in connection with the case, including members of the HR department. The accused have since been suspended, while authorities continue to investigate the extent of misconduct within the office.

The latest claims about vulgar Wi-Fi passwords have sparked outrage, with many questioning how such practices could exist in a corporate workplace. The case has raised serious concerns about employee safety, workplace ethics, and the responsibility of companies to ensure a respectful and secure environment for all staff.

As investigations continue, the TCS Nashik BPO case remains under intense public and legal scrutiny.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).