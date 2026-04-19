New details have surfaced in the ongoing investigation into allegations of forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Digital forensics have revealed that the suspects allegedly stalked and harassed several female employees across multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Digital Evidence of Harassment
The police investigation has shifted focus toward a pattern of cyber-harassment used to pressure survivors. Authorities are currently examining a cache of obscene comments, objectionable videos, and messages sent by the accused to their colleagues. Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while one suspect, Nida Khan, remains at large.
Technical experts are working to recover deleted chat logs and data from the mobile phones of the accused. Investigators believe this digital trail will confirm whether the suspects were operating under a specific religious agenda or if misconduct was systemic within the office environment.
NHRC Intervenes with Strict Directives
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the matter, issuing formal notices to top TCS executives and Maharashtra police officials. The Commission has demanded a thorough probe and the submission of a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Nashik district police chief. TCS Nashik Case: Absconding Employee Nida Khan Cites Pregnancy in Anticipatory Bail Plea; Police Custody for 2 Male Accused Extended.
The NHRC has specifically directed the TCS CEO to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the firm’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) activities over the last three years. This report must include a history of all grievances filed under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.
Wider Regulatory Scrutiny
The investigation is expanding beyond the Nashik branch. The state labor commissioner has been instructed to furnish registration and licensing documents for all TCS branches, BPOs, and subsidiary companies operating across India. TCS Says Nida Khan Not HR, Nashik Office Still Operational Amid S*xual Assault and Conversion Allegations.
This regulatory move aims to verify if the IT giant’s administrative protocols are sufficient to protect employees from targeted harassment. While the company has previously faced scrutiny regarding workplace "toxicity" after an employee’s health crisis, the current allegations of a conversion syndicate represent a significant legal and reputational challenge for the firm.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).