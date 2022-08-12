Hyderabad, August 12: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), along with Narayanguda police, apprehended a Nigerian for drug peddling, an official said on Friday.

The peddler, identified as Osigwe Chukwuemeka James, 37, was found in illegal possession of 30 grams of MDMA at Niyaz Khana near King Koti Hospital under Narayanguda police station limits. Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest Nigerian Drug Peddler in Mumbai, Methaqualone Worth Rs 97 Lakh Seized.

Police also seized four cell phones, Rs 4,000 cash, two one-dollar notes of Cayman Islands currency and a Qatari riyal note. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, M. Rajesh Chandra told reporters that the accused was residing illegally in Hyderabad.A

Police found that he was frequently visiting Goa, procuring narcotic drugs MDMA, and selling the same to needy consumers in Hyderabad to earn easy money. In charge Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad-Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), Sneha Mehra said the police so far identified 108 consumers, who were purchasing drugs from the accused. Investigations were on to identify other consumers.

The police investigation revealed that during this visit to India, the accused arrived on November 9, 2021 at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad by using a fake passport with the name Alamanjo Nmasichukwu. The visa expired on April 6, 2022.

During earlier visits to India, the accused used his original passport with the name Osigwe Chukwuemeka James. In order to avoid police cases and whenever he is caught by police, he produces a fake passport. During March 2022 he was arrested by Goa police under NDPS Act. He identified himself as Alamanjo Nmasichukwu by showing his fake passport.

