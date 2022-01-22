The Kandivali unit of Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a Nigerian drug peddler from Goregaon. ANC seized 970 grams of Methaqualone from him, which is valued at around Rs 97 Lakhs in the international market. ANC has registered a case under NDPS Act against the drug peddler and further probe is going on. Two cases were earlier registered against him by ANC Worli.

