New Delhi, December 25: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Saturday released admit card 2022 for the public exam. Candidates can download the NIOs Public Exam Admit Card 2022 from the official website - nios-voc.demodevelopment.com. The NIOS Theory Exam for January 2022 for vocational courses and D.El.Ed will be held from January 3 to January 12.

The exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols at various exam centres across the country. Candidates are required to enter their login credentials to download the admit card. As per the NIOS, the result will be declared within eight to ten weeks after the last exam. However, the exact date of the result is not announced by the NIOS. CTET 2021 Main Admit Card Released By CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the NIOS - nios-voc.demodevelopment.com .

. On the home page, click on the link available to download the NIOS hall ticket 2022.

A new page will open.

Candidates need to login with their credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future use. Admit card contains details, including an address of an examination centre, reporting time and other important information regarding the exam. Candidates should visit the official website for more details about the exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).