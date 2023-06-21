Mumbai, June 21: The results of the public exams for students in classes 10 and 12 that were held in April-May will be released soon by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The precise day and hour when NIOS Result 2023 will be released are still to be determined. An official statement anticipated NIOS about the declaration of results soon.

To get the most recent information on the result date and time, students are urged to either visit the official NIOS website or get in touch with their particular schools. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

Students can verify their scores after the NIOS results are released by going to the results.nios.ac.in official result portal. Students must input their enrolment numbers in order to see their grades.

How to Check Scorecards Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on 'Public Examination Result 2023'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your enrollment number in the provided field and click the submit button.

Step 5: After logging in, your NIOS Class 10 or Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result and ensure that all the details are accurate

Step 7: Download your result for future reference

The Class 10 and 12 public examinations were administered in Indian test centres from April 6 to May 8, 2023, in accordance with the previously disclosed timetable by NIOS. Within six weeks after the exam's last day, the results for these tests were supposed to be released. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared: 93.83% Students Pass MSBSHSE Class 10 Board Exam, Girls Outshine Boys Again.

Students can acquire their migration-cum-transfer certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificates from their respective Accredited Institutions (AIs) once the results are declared. For further information on how to get these papers, it is essential to get in touch with the AIs.

