Mumbai, October 30: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said he has ordered highway authorities and developers to put QR codes on national highway projects and share regular construction updates on YouTube. The move comes after repeated public concerns and complaints over road quality and delays.

The initiative aims to allow commuters to check project details, contact officials, and give feedback as the government continues its highway expansion programme. Gadkari said commuters will soon be able to scan QR codes placed on highway sites to get information on contractors, project costs, deadlines, and official contacts. He said officers have been told to respond to public complaints shared online. ‘My Brain Is Worth INR 200 Crore a Month, I Don’t Stoop Low’: Nitin Gadkari’s Sharp Retort to E20 Fuel Detractors.

‘Main Hi Kyu Gaali Khau’: Nitin Gadkari Orders QR Codes on Highways

📍𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒉𝒊 | Addressing CII National Conference on ‘Future of Smart Roads - Safety, Sustainability, Resilience’. https://t.co/G60sQJOpXI — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 28, 2025

Nitin Gadkari Orders QR Codes on Highways for All Details

According to Nitin Gadkari, he has instructed officials to install hoardings with QR codes along highways, allowing commuters to scan and view details of contractors and officials in charge, including their contact information. Ethanol Blending in Petrol: Nitin Gadkari Defends E20 Policy, Calls Controversy ‘Paid Politically Motivated Social Media Campaign’ (Watch Video).

“Main hi kyu gaali khaun. The QR code will have information of the contractor, consultant, and government officials who cleared the road... If a road is bad and people are complaining about it on social media, take it seriously… From A to Z in road construction, we need ownership, sincerity, and a positive approach. Roads must be good, and they must stay good. Signboards should be put up clearly stating who is responsible," he said.

