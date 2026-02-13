New Delhi, February 13: In a major relief for commuters, the Government of India has announced a reduction in toll charges on National Expressways that are not fully operational. The revised rates will come into effect from February 15, 2026, ensuring that motorists using incomplete stretches are no longer charged the premium expressway fee.

Under the amended National Highways Fee Determination of Rates and Collection Rules, 2026, toll on partially opened expressways will now be aligned with standard National Highway rates. Earlier, commuters had to pay nearly 25 percent higher toll compared to regular highways, even if only a section of the expressway was functional. The new rule removes this premium until the entire corridor becomes operational. Automatic Toll Collection System: NHAI to Roll Out Automatic Tolling With High Speed Cameras on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway and GST Roads.

The decision is aimed at encouraging greater use of modern road infrastructure, easing congestion on parallel highways, improving logistics efficiency and reducing pollution caused by traffic bottlenecks. Who Is Exempted From Toll Tax in India? NHAI Shares List of VIPs, Officials and Vehicles.

According to officials, the reduced toll structure will remain applicable for up to one year from implementation or until the expressway is fully completed, whichever comes earlier. The move is expected to benefit users on projects like the Delhi Mumbai Expressway and other under construction corridors, while enhancing overall toll transparency and fairness.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ET ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

