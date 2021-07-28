Lucknow, July 28: In a shocking incident, a woman and her family members were allegedly thrashed by their neighbours on Sunday, as per report. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Noida. A case has been filed in this regard in Phase 3 police station and five members of the accused family were arrested on Tuesday, as per report. The accused family reportedly blamed the woman and her family for the death of their male relative earlier this month. Noida Shocker Incest: 12-Year-Old Boy Lands in Correction Home for Raping and Impregnating 16-Year-Old Sister.

As per report, a member of the woman's neighbouring family wanted to marry her, however she refused. The man was found dead in Uttarakhand on July 6. The woman told the Hindustan Times, "After his death, his family didn’t file a complaint but harassed and blamed me for his death." On Sunday night, the deceased's family members forced their way to the woman's home and assaulted the woman, her brother and their parents. They sustained injuries in the attack. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging at Noida School, Parents Allege Rape, Murder.

Following which the woman's mother reportedly lodged a case against the family members of the deceased. SHO, Phase 3 Police Station, Vivek Triwedi told the HT, "We have arrested the father, the brothers and the relative for the assault. A probe in the matter is still underway. Due action will be taken." A case has been registered under section 147, 323, 506, 354 and others of the IPC in this regard.

