Noida, July 8: In a shocker from the Uttar Pradesh city here adjoining the national capital, a 12-year-old boy was apprehended and sent to a juvenile center for allegedly raping and impregnating his own 16-year-old sister.

According to police officials, the matter came to their notice after the girl's employers found out about the pregnancy and informed the Childline. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Filmed in Kanpur, Given Abortion Pills

Sub-Inspector Usha Kushwaha said that the minor accused was produced before the child welfare committee on Monday and sent to a juvenile shelter home on Tuesday, while the minor girl has also been sent to a shelter house.

Kushwaha said that the girl is second among the five siblings while the boy is third.

She said that both were unaware of the consequences of their actions.

The police officer said that a case has been registered against the minor boy under IPC sections 376 (rape) and sections 5/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Kushwaha also said that the girl will be taken for ultrasound test to ascertain the status of her pregnancy.

