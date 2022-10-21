Greater Noida, Oct 21: A dispute amongst the members of Hyde Park Society's Apartment Owners Association (AOA) located in Sector 78, resulted in a clash between two groups. It is alleged that the security guards of the society resorted to violence on behalf of one group, in which two women were injured. Kotwali Sector 113 police is probing the matter.

The dispute between the two groups was regarding the post of the AOA president. There have been altercations between the two sides in the past as well. On Thursday night, during a discussion regarding the post, an argument broke out between Pushpendra and Dinesh Negi's groups. Pune Shocker: Body of Missing Sanitation Worker Found; Total 3 Dead in Septic Chamber Mishap.

Watch clash erupts between 2 groups in Noida Sector 78:

#WATCH | UP: Two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained: DCP Noida (Vid source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/SCHfwwM9w9 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

It is alleged that the security guards beat up people in favour of Dinesh Negi which resulted in chaos in the society. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Jharkhand Shocker: Jamshedpur Student Attempts Self-Immolation After Being Forced To Strip Over Suspicion of Cheating, Dies; Teacher Arrested.

Two security guards have been taken into custody. CCTV footage is being checked and all those involved in the assault will be identified on the basis of the footage and action will be taken against them, said the police.

