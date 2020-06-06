Odisha: Migrant Labourer Forced to Stay in Jungle After Being Denied Entry to Quarantine Centre And His Village at Behrampur

Migrant labourer forced to live in jungle in Odisha (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ganjam, June 6: A migrant labourer was forced to spend two days in a forest after he was allegedly denied admission to the quarantine centre and his village. The incident took place in Behrampur in Odisha's Ganjam district. The labourer had come to his native village in Behrampur from Chennai amid the coronavirus lockdown. He had to go to the jungle when authorities allegedly refused to keep him at the quarantine centre. His village also boycotted him. Govt Bus Services to Resume on Monday in Odisha.

"He came from Chennai and went to the police and block office. But no one helped. Then, he went to the jungle," a local resident told news agency ANI. After pictures of the labourers sleeping in the forest surfaced, the police swung into action and shifted him to a quarantine facility. In pictures, shared by ANI, the labourer can be seen resting on the ground in the forest. Odisha: 15 People of Koya Tribal Community Died Due to 'Mysterious Disease' in Past 3 Months in Malkangiri District; Chief Medical Officer Says People Are not Co-operating' in The Probe.

Odisha: Migrant Labourer Forced to Stay in Jungle

Odisha:A labourer spent 2 days in jungle after allegedly being denied admission to quarantine centre&entry to his village in Behrampur.Local says,"He came from Chennai&went to police&block office but no one helped.Then,he went to jungle".Later,police took him to quarantine centre pic.twitter.com/mWMBI5DVbe — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

As many as 173 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,781 in the state, informed the Health Department on Saturday. This is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the state so far. The active cases now stand at 1,167 while 1,604 recovered and eight have succumbed to the infection.

Ganjam reported the highest of 64 new cases followed by Jajpur (19), Cuttack (13), Mayurbhanj (13), Balangir (11), Balasore (11), Gajapati (10), Khurda (9), Nuapada (8), Nayagarh (7), Bhadrak (4), Kalahandi (2), Jharsuguda (1) and Puri (1).