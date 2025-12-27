Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City travel to the City Ground on Saturday, December 27, to face Nottingham Forest in their final Premier League fixture of 2025. Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The defending champions enter the match on the back of a dominant 3-0 victory over West Ham, looking to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal. Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s Forest side will be eager to bounce back following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Fulham. Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal On Top of Points Tally Heading into Christmas; Liverpool, Manchester City Secure Big Victories.

Pep Guardiola is expected to stick with the core of the side that has secured seven consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Sean Dyche must reshape his midfield due to AFCON absences.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 27.

Venue: City Ground in Nottingham.

Time: 6:00 PM IST. How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow the English Premier League action live: Live Streaming: As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Telecast: Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Nottingham Forest vs Man City live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels



Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Team News and Key Players

Manchester City arrive in Nottingham in scintillating form, led by Erling Haaland, who is chasing his 20th league goal before the turn of the year. Pep Guardiola’s side has won seven matches in a row across all competitions, conceding only once in their last five league outings. Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

Nottingham Forest, currently 17th in the table, face significant personnel challenges. Manager Sean Dyche is dealing with the absence of Ibrahim Sangaré and Willy Boly, who are away on international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Additionally, key striker Chris Wood remains a doubt due to a knee injury.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2025 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).