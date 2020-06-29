Odisha, June 29: Migrants who are placed under institutional quarantine in the state are given Rs 2000 on completion of their quarantine term. This incentive was announced by the state to encourage people to undergo compulsory quarantine. According to an ANI update, a person quarantined in Jajpur said, "State government has given all facilities here. Rs 2000 was credited in my account after I stayed here for 10 days."

Many people are returning from outside the state and to encourage them to register for this thing & undergo compulsory quarantine at temporary medical centres this incentive was declared by state govt, said Ranjan Kumar Das, District Collectorate of Jajpur. India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer To 5.5 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Mounts to 16,475.

People Placed Under Institutional Quarantine in Odisha Given Rs 2,000:

The state has recorded a total of 6614 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths so far. Odisha reported its first COVID-19 fatality in Bhubaneswar on April 6. The state has one of the lowest fatality in the country.

