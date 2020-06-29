New Delhi, June 29: The COVID-19 tally in India continued the upward trend with 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5,48,318 on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total cases in the country, 2,10,120 are active cases while 3,21,722 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 16,475 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry stated. Track the spread of COVID-19 India: Live Map

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra reached 1,64,626 with 5,493 new cases on Sunday, the state health officials said. The death toll in the state rose to 7,429. For the third consecutive day, coronavirus cases jumped sharply on Sunday to 5,493 from Saturday's highest of 5,318. Deaths in Pune Division crossed 1,000, health officials said. In Mumbai, 87 deaths were reported on Sunday - pulling up the city's death toll from 4,284 to 4,371 now. The total number of coronavirus positive patients in the city touched 75,539. Coronavirus in India: Recovery Rate Improves to 57.43%.

Here's the tweet:

380 deaths and 19,459 new #COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,475 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/AzEwaXMKoT — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases till Sunday, taking tally to over 83,000. The death toll mounted to 2,623. Gujarat reported its highest one-day spike of 624 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Sunday. The total coronavirus cases in the state rose to 31,397 while the death toll mounted to 1,809, state health officials said. West Bengal too, recorded highest single-day spike of 572 COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 17,283. The death toll in the state reached to 639 with 10 more fatalities on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).