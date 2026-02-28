Puri, February 28: A chilling case has emerged from Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha, where a 23 year old woman was allegedly raped by her boyfriend during an elopement plan and later s*xually assaulted again by a stranger before being pushed to her death from a four storey building, police said.

The incident took place on February 22 after the woman left her home to meet her boyfriend at a temple. He had allegedly promised to marry her and asked her to elope. Instead, police said, he took her to a secluded location and s*xually assaulted her. He later abandoned her near a bus stand. Bengaluru Rape Case: 2 Arrested After 19 College Students Allegedly Drugged and S*xually Assaulted at Jakkur Villa.

According to senior police officer Ankit Kumar Verma, while the victim was waiting at the bus stand, another man, reportedly a native of Jharkhand, approached her on a motorcycle and offered help. He allegedly took her to the rooftop of his rented accommodation in Paradip town, where he raped her again.

Police said the accused then pushed her off the roof, leading to her death. Her body was recovered the next morning. Gurugram Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl, Buries Body in Pit.

The victim’s brother had filed a missing person complaint on the evening of February 22 after she did not return home. An unnatural death case was registered on February 23 following the recovery of the body. On February 25, the family lodged another complaint alleging rape and murder, prompting a detailed investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

