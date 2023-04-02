Bhubaneswar, April 2: In a shocking incident reported from Odisha’s Cuttack district, an umpire was stabbed to death for reportedly giving a wrong decision during a cricket tournament at Manhisalanda village under Choudwar police limits on Sunday. The man succumbed to his injuries while on way to hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Lucky Rout, a resident of Manhisalanda village.

Odishatv reported that a cricket tournament was being held at Manhisalanda village. However, as the match was underway, the two teams got involved in a verbal duel over the wrong decision of the umpire. Things got ugly when a youth identified as Samutiranjan Rout alias Muna of Dalijoda Brahmapur village lost his cool and before anyone could understand anything, he attacked Lucky with a knife. Telangana Shocker: Alcoholic Man Kills Wife, Daughter With Axe After Argument in Jayashankar Bhupalapally District, Arrested.

The locals present there immediately rushed Lucky to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, the doctors there declared his dead on arrival. Further information into the incident is awaited. Uttar Pradesh: Man Killed, Three Others Injured After Assailants Open Fire Over Rs 200 in Muzaffarnagar; Investigation Underway.

