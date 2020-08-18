Maharashtra, August 18: The entire world is grappling with the coronavirus crisis and the rising COVID-19 cases in the country is an area of great concern. With schools shut, students and teachers are struggling with online classes and network connectivity issues. According to an ANI report, a man in Maharashtra's Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district has been imparting lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree, in order to get better network connectivity.

Deputy Director Education Divisional Nashik Pravin Patil said, the area has fewer mobile network towers. West Bengal Teacher Subrato Pati Takes Online Classes From a Tree Top Due to Network Issues in His Village in Bankura, View Pics.

Man in Maharashtra Gives Lesson to Children Using Smartphones While Sitting atop tree:

Maharashtra: Man in Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district gives lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree, in order to get better network connectivity. Deputy Director Education Divisional Nashik Pravin Patil says, the area has fewer mobile network towers. pic.twitter.com/MqOoUXYaPN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

In a piece of similar news which came out in April, a teacher from a village in West Bengal's Bankura district had set up his workplace on a tree so that he could take online classes without any network disruptions. The teacher named Subrato Pati spoke about how his village has no network connection. He, therefore, decided to overcome the hurdle by climbing the treetop and making it his work station. The COVID-19 tally crossed 27 lakh on Tuesday and the country reported 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the past 24 hours.

