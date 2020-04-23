West Bengal Teacher Subrato Pati Takes Online Classes From a Tree Top Due to Network Issues in His Village in Bankura, View Pics

West Bengal Teacher Takes Online Classes From Tree Top (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, April 23: A teacher from a village in Bankura has set up his workplace on a tree so that he can take online classes without any network disruptions. According to an ANI tweet, the teacher named Subrato Pati sad that they don't get network signals everywhere in his village. He takes different classes from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

In the middle of the lockdown imposed across the nation to curb the spread of the coronavirus, schools and colleges are having their classes online. As internet usage has shot up since everyone is working from home, people are facing issues with connectivity. COVID-19 to Hit Internet? Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Asked by Indian Telcos to Stop High Definition.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Subrato has made his makeshift workplace on a tree because he gets proper internet connection there. He imparts online education to his students from his workplace. His village is situated around 200 km from Kolkata.

Below are a few pictures of Subrato Pati's workplace shared by ANI:

West Bengal:Subrato Pati,a teacher from a village in Bankura has set up his workspace on a tree,so that he can take online classes without network disruptions."We don't get network signals everywhere in our village.I take different classes from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm",he said.(22.04) pic.twitter.com/5EdxEYlaMc — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

After the lockdown was imposed, Subrato had returned to his village. However, in order to fulfill the duty of a teacher, he regularly takes classes of his students inspite of the challenges.