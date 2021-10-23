Bhopal, October 23: In an incident of online fraud, a woman was duped to the tune of Rs 76,200 by a cyber-fraudster impersonating an Indian Army officer. The victim was working as an assistant professor of MANIT in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal. The fraudster introduced himself as a captain of the Indian Army posted in Rajasthan. He cheated the assistant professor on the pretext of purchasing her household goods as she had posted an advertisement on an online portal for selling these items. Madhya Pradesh: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Her Life After Losing Rs 5 Lakh in Online Fraud in Bhopal; Case Registered.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Neelam Khanna. The complainant belongs to Chhattisgarh. She was working as an assistant professor on a contract basis in MANIT. At present, she is working in a National level institute in Himachal Pradesh. She lived in a rented house in Harshwardhan Nagar. As per a report by The Times of India, a few months ago, the woman got a job in another institute, so she decided to sell her household things. The victim posted an ad on the online portal.

The complainant then received a call from the man, who introduced himself as Vinay. He said that he was working in the Indian Army as a Captain and showed interest in purchasing her household items. The accused told the woman that he would collect them from her residence in Bhopal as her sons reside in the same city. The fraudster even sent softcopy ID proofs, including his ID card and PAN card. The accused told Neelam that he would transfer the money through an online payment wallet.

The man took her wallet details. As per the media report, the fraudster told the complainant that he was not able to pay the money through his credit card and sent her a link and said that the payment would be made into her account. As soon as Neelam clicked on the link, Rs 76,200 got deducted from her account in five transactions. Online Fraud In Bhopal: Businessman And His Son Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh By Six Fraudsters Including Two Foreign Nationals; Case Registered.

A complaint has been filed with the cyber-crime branch. On the basis of the complaint, a zero FIR has been registered, and the case has been forwarded to the TT Nagar police station. The accused reportedly used different mobile numbers to dupe her. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

