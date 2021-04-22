Aligarh, April 22: Five coronavirus patients died at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh allegedly due to a shortage in oxygen supply. The incident took place at Naurangabad locality in Gandi Park area here on Wednesday, according to police.

However, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, the owner of the hospital, denied the claims and said the hospital had adequate oxygen stock. Shyam Kashyap, whose 50-year-old brother Anil was among those who died at the hospital, told media persons that hospital authorities tried to cover up the lapse by arranging 40 oxygen cylinders after the tragedy took place.

"If the hospital had sufficient stock of oxygen, then why did it suddenly ask authorities for oxygen supply at 9 pm on Wednesday?" he asked. Agitated family members of the deceased persons created a ruckus at the hospital, following which senior police officials rushed to the spot and defused the tension. Delhi Facing Oxygen Crisis As COVID-19 Cases Surge, National Capital Facing Tough Time, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The hospital owner said none of the patients died due to lack of oxygen.

Sharma said all the five persons were on ventilator and their death was a "mere coincidence".

Meanwhile, City Magistrate Vineet Kumar said, "At around 9 pm on Wednesday, the hospital authorities called for an emergency supply of oxygen which was given by 10 pm." Kumar said the incident was being investigated.