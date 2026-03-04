Mumbai, March 4: A loco pilot under the North Eastern Railway (NER) in Lucknow resorted to a public protest after his request for post-operative medical leave was repeatedly denied. The employee, identified as Rajesh Meena, reportedly stripped in front of his superiors and colleagues at the Lucknow Junction lobby to show the stitches from a recent surgery. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has sparked a major controversy regarding the working conditions and leave policies within the Indian Railways.

The loco pilot had recently undergone surgery for piles and had submitted medical certificates requesting mandatory rest for recovery. However, officials allegedly refused to grant the leave, demanding physical "evidence" of the surgery or insisting he return to duty immediately. Faced with the prospect of operating a locomotive while in significant physical pain, Rajesh Meena chose to undress in the administrative area to prove the legitimacy of his medical condition.

Loco Pilot Strips in Public After Being Denied Medical Leave (Viewer Discretion Advised)

A Railway loco pilot suffering from piles was asked to show evidence of the medical issue to get his sick leave approved. He did. pic.twitter.com/kzMXiD80tv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 4, 2026

Humiliation Over Medical Evidence

Witnesses at the scene described the situation as "humiliating" for the employee. According to colleagues, Kumar had been struggling to sit or move comfortably but was told that his medical documents were insufficient for a leave extension. In a fit of frustration and desperation, he took off his clothes in the lobby to display the surgical wounds to the duty power controller and other staff members.

The act was intended to highlight the lack of empathy from the administration. "He was forced into a corner where he felt he had to choose between his dignity and his health," a fellow railway worker stated. The video shows an emotional Kumar arguing with officials about the physical impossibility of performing his duties in his current state.

Union Intervention and Railway Response

The All India Guards Council and other railway unions have strongly condemned the administration’s handling of the situation. Union leaders have demanded an immediate inquiry and action against the officials who allegedly harassed the pilot. They argued that denying medical leave after a verified surgery is a violation of basic labor rights and poses a significant safety risk to both the pilot and the passengers.

In response to the viral incident, North Eastern Railway officials stated that they are looking into the matter. While they acknowledged that leave is subject to operational requirements, they emphasized that medical emergencies and post-op recovery are generally prioritized. A formal internal probe has been initiated to verify the claims of harassment made by the pilot.

