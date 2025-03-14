Agra, March 14: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested an employee of the Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) in Hazratpur on charges of leaking classified information for Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said. The man, identified as Ravindra Kumar, fell into a honey trap laid by Pakistan's ISI and passed on vital defence related information to the spy agency. Kumar was arrested from ATS headquarters in Lucknow late on Thursday. One of Kumar's associates has also been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"Kumar was working at OEF, Hazratpur, and had access to sensitive documents. Investigations have revealed that he shared highly classified information, including daily production reports, confidential letters from the screening committee, a pending requisition list, and details on drones and the Gaganyaan project, with a woman linked to the ISI," an official said. OEF, Hazratpur, under the Ministry of Defence, produces drones, parachutes and other vital equipment for Indian armed forces. Pakistan Spy Arrested in Uttar Pradesh: Ordnance Factory Employee Nabbed for Sharing Confidential and Sensitive Information to Pak’s ISI.

Kumar knew that the woman worked for the ISI, yet shared the documents with her. The woman identified herself as Neha Sharma and befriended Kumar in 2024. Intelligence inputs indicated potential internal and external security risks linked to the leak of sensitive information. Kumar apparently fell for her and saved her number as 'Chandan Store Keeper 2', to ensure that no one suspects that he is in a relation.

"It seems that Kumar was offered money after which he sent her the confidential documents through WhatsApp. We have found incriminating documents in his phone, including details of logistics drone trials by senior officers of the factory and the 5/1 Gorkha Rifles. He also maintained direct communication links with IS handlers based in Pakistan and passed on intelligence," the official added. On March 12, 2025, Kumar was summoned for questioning at the ATS field unit in Agra. During questioning, Kumar initially provided inconsistent responses and attempted to mislead investigators. He later opted to stay overnight for further questioning. The following day, Kumar was brought to the ATS headquarters in Lucknow. Pakistan Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: Indian Army Nabs Man in Pokhran’s Army Cantt Area for Sending Sensitive Information to Pakistan.

All digital evidence is now being scanned by the security agencies to ascertain the kind of damage that may have been caused by Kumar and work out remedial measures.

