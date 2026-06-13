Palghar Shocker: Football Coach Arrested for Raping Minor Player for 3 Years, Used Videos To Blackmail Her

A private football coach in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and blackmailing her with objectionable videos over a period of three years, police said.

The accused, identified as Abhijit Mendal, 36, ran a football training academy in Vasai where the victim had enrolled in 2023. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

Coach Gained Trust Before Alleged Abuse

According to the victim's complaint, Mendal initially gained her confidence and lured her with promises of opportunities in professional football. He then allegedly s*xually abused her repeatedly over the next three years.

Police said the accused also made objectionable videos and photos of the girl, which he later used to blackmail her. UP Woman Alleges Father-in-Law Raped Her at Gunpoint, Husband Gave Triple Talaq Over Phone; 5 Booked.

Victim Threatened With Social Media Exposure

When the victim began avoiding contact with him, Mendal allegedly threatened to circulate the videos on social media if she did not comply with his demands. The constant mental harassment left the girl in severe distress. Varanasi: Husband Supports Newlywed Wife To Report 6 Years of Repeated Rape by Pathology Centre Owner in Uttar Pradesh.

Family Files Complaint, Accused Arrested

The victim eventually disclosed the ordeal to her family, who approached the Manikpur police in Vasai. Following a preliminary inquiry, Mendal was arrested.

He has been remanded to custody and further investigation is underway, police said.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).