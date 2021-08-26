New Delhi, August 24: IPS officers Pankaj Kumar Singh and Sanjay Arora were on Wednesday appointed the new Directors General of the Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), respectively. "The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of the Home Affairs for appointments of Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS (RJ:88) presently Special DG, BSF as Director General, Border Security Force from the date of joining the post and up to December 31, 2022, that is day of his superannuation or till further orders, whichever the earlier. The appointment will take effect after August 31, 2021.

"The appointment of Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88), presently special DG, CRPF, as Director General Indo-Tibetan Border Police vice S.S. Deswal, IPS, (HY:84) due for superannuation on August 31, 2021, from the date of joining the post and up to July 31, 2025, the date for his superannuation or till further orders," an official notification said. Deswal has been holding the additional charge as DG, BSF following the appointment of then BSF Chief Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27 this year. Army, BSF Discuss Convergence Issue at Synergy Conference.

In an another notification, the government, on the proposal of the Union Home Ministry, appointed IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre as Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development(BPR&D) from the date of his joining till his superannuation on March 31, 2024 or till next orders.

