Paras Nath Yadav, Samajwadi Party Leader and Former Uttar Pradesh Minister, Dies

Jaunpur, June 12: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Paras Nath Yadav passed away on Friday at his Olandganj residence in Jaunpur district. The 71-year-od leader was suffering from a prolonged illness. He was very close to the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Shivpal Singh Yadav, younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, also expressed his condolences to his family.

Paras Nath Yadav was the member of 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from Malhani constituency of Jaunpur district. He was elected as MLA seven times. He had also served as the Minister of Rural Engineering Department. He was also elected to Lok Sabha for two times.

Shivpal Singh Yadav:

वरिष्ठ समाजवादी नेता, पूर्व मंत्री व विधायक पारस नाथ यादव जी के निधन की खबर से स्तब्ध और दुःखी हूं। यह समाजवादी आंदोलन और मेरी व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। ईश्वर दिवंगत की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। मैं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं! — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) June 12, 2020

According to reports, Yadav was suffering from bladder cancer for many years. He had a problem with the prostate. He had gone to Mumbai for treatment at Kokilaben Hospital. However, he eventually returned to Jaunpur a few days ago due to COVID-19 crisis.

He was considered as one of the strong pillars of the Samajwadi Party. He started his career as a gram pradhan and went on to become a prominent politician of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).