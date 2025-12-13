Hyderabad, December 13: Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday. The meeting, described as non-political by Yadav, nevertheless offered strong signals about mutual respect between the two regional leaders and a shared emphasis on political revival. K.T. Rama Rao, reflecting on the political journey of the Samajwadi Party, said the BRS draws inspiration from the way Akhilesh Yadav steered his party back to prominence. "We draw inspiration from you and your party about the manner in which you reached Delhi with 37 MPs. We will bounce back once again and try to come back to power," KTR said, striking an optimistic tone amid BRS' current political challenges in the state. BRS Diksha Divas: KT Rama Rao Accuses Congress of ‘Betrayal’, Says K Chandrashekar Rao’s Fast Was Turning Point in Telangana Movement.

Akhilesh Yadav, who has long maintained cordial ties with KTR and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), said the visit was primarily personal. "This was not a political meeting. I have always known him, and I had come to meet him. His father is not keeping well. I wanted to come earlier too, but I could not due to political circumstances," he said. Yadav noted that he had also met the Telangana Chief Minister during the visit, adding that he hoped the new government would fulfil its promises to the people.‘I Have Done Nothing Wrong’, Says KT Rama Rao After Governor’s Nod for Prosecution in Hyderabad Formula E-Race Case.

Reflecting on the cyclical nature of electoral fortunes, Yadav said political highs and lows were inevitable. "Sometimes the public gives us opportunities, and other times, it gives us an opportunity to reassess things. You would never realise when the public will stand with you again," he remarked, encouraging resilience. The SP chief also emphasised the need for politics driven by development and positivity, saying, "We hope that what the country needs, a politics free of division and negativity, becomes a reality. We will make every effort to work in that direction." Yadav said he would visit Hyderabad again soon and also hoped to meet KCR during his next trip.