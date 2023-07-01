Kanpur, July 1: A conductor associated with UP Roadways was dismissed from his service after a video of him in a compromising situation with a girl in a moving bus went viral. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The video was recorded by a passenger, which has recieved a strong reaction from the netizens. After this went viral, the department took action, and the services of the driver and conductor were terminated.

According to the Jagran, the UP roadways bus of Hathras Depot was going from Aligarh towards Lucknow. The conductor was caught in a compromising position with the girl inside the bus. A passenger made a video of it and made it viral on social media. The reports said that an altercation broke out between the conductor and the passenger while filming the video. Reportedly, the incident occurred ten days ago. After the video went viral, ARM terminated the services of the driver and conductor of the bus. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Shoots Newly-Married Wife to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Muzaffarnagar.

In a video captured on a bus from Hathras to Lucknow, an inappropriate situation unfolds as the conductor is found seated in a questionable position with a girl in the back seat next to the driver. Both of them were discreetly covered with blankets. However, the situation takes a turn when 2-3 passengers notice and start recording videos. The conductor becomes enraged, attempting to seize their mobile devices, leading to a heated argument between the conductor and the passengers. Uttar Pradesh: Contractor Thrashes Labourer on Busy Streets of Bareilly, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

During the confrontation, one passenger claims that this misconduct has been ongoing for the past two hours. They decide to lodge a complaint upon reaching Alambagh and take necessary action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2023 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).