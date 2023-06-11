A video of a contractor mercilessly thrashing a labourer in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly is going viral on social media. The 8-second video clip shows a contractor allegedly thrashing a labourer in Bareilly. The video shows the contractor beating the labourer with what appears to be a water pipe. As the video moves further, a third person can be seen meditating as he stops the contractor from hitting the labourer. After the video went viral on social media, the contractor was arrested. The incident is said to have taken place in the CB Ganj area of Bareilly. Uttar Pradesh: Cops Thrash Man in Busy Bareilly Locality, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Contractor Thrashes Labourer in Bareilly

