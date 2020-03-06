Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: Alwar’s Juvenile Justice Board Convicts Two Teenagers

Pehlu Khan Lynching Case (Photo Credits: ANI)

Alwar, March 6: Alwar’s Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Friday, convicted two teenagers in 2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case. The quantum of punishment will be decided on Saturday. It is the first conviction in the lynching case. Meanwhile, another teenager, who is older than 16 years is reportedly facing trial in another court. As per the juvenile law, the teenagers can be held in custody for a maximum period of three years. The teenagers were accused to be part of the mob that lynched the dairy farmer in 2017. Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: Rajasthan High Court Dismisses FIR Against Dairy Farmer & His Sons.

Last year in August, six accused in the case were acquitted by an Alwar court. The accused who were acquitted were - Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Yadav, Kalu Ram Yadav, Dayanand Yadav, Yogesh Khati and Bhim Rathi. In October, 2019, The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government filed an appeal in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the acquittal of the six accused. A special investigation team (SIT), which was set up to probe and identify lapses and irregularities in the police investigation. Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: After All Six Accused Acquitted, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Says ‘Committed to Ensuring Justice, Will Appeal Against Alwar Court Order’.

On April 1 in 2017, the 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway when he was transporting cattle from a fair to his village. According to reports, he was beaten with rods and sticks. He had succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.

Two FIRs were filed in the case- one against the attackers and the other accusing Khan and his sons with allegedly transporting cattle without requisite permissions. In October, 2019, the Rajasthan High Court ordered to dismiss the FIR against Pehlu Khan, his two sons and the driver of the vehicle.